Keep your children active during holidays

Cape Town - With the festive season here, parents will look for ways to keep their children active and occupied.

Play Sense recently launched “Playcation”, a free four-week online programme, which offers parents a wide range of easy-to-use, fun activities across four different themes. The programme, developed by occupational therapists to nurture essential skills in children aged two to four, started on Thursday and runs until January 11.

Other ways parents can keep their children busy during the festive season include playing make-believe games, getting outdoors into nature, playing with blocks, putting up tents and creating forts.

Early childhood development innovator and co-founder of Play Sense, Meg Faure, said: “It’s through their daily play that they are moving forward to tick those developmental milestones such as the gross and fine motor skills, while also making progress in developing vital super sensory capacities such as creativity and imagination, problem-solving and emotional intelligence,” she said.

Head of curriculum and co-founder of Play Sense, Lara Schoenfeld, said: “We know parents have had a hard year trying to work and keep their little ones busy. This is a way to spend quality time with your toddler where all the ideas and planning are done for you. Children learn best through play and our Playcation gives moms and dads the reassurance that while it’s lots of fun, it’s also stimulating your little one’s development. We’re excited to offer Playcation as much-needed support for parents at the end of a challenging year.”