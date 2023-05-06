Keeping your kids entertained in winter

Winter is almost at our doorsteps, and this is the time when children spend most of their time at home, looking for things to do as the cold weather doesn’t allow them to play outside. According to Abby Miller, a task that every parent should take seriously is keeping their kids entertained during the winter. She said when the kids are entertained, they’re less likely to cause trouble and drive their parents up the wall.

The following are some of the tips that can help keep your kids entertained during the winter: Indoor obstacle course Get out your children’s extra energy with a homemade obstacle course. Jump through streamers in doorways, plow through pillows, and slide in laundry baskets.

Ask them for help with decorating If you haven’t put up your winter decorations, get your kids to help. This will keep them occupied for a good amount of time and help you tackle a big project. They may even have a few good ideas you hadn’t considered before. Board games with a twist

Spice up your favourite board game by trading its characters for pieces of candy, adding prizes, or throwing in a new rule. Dance-Off Help your kids compete to the beat with a fun and friendly dance off. It’s a great way to get some exercise without stepping out in the cold.

Look for online activities. Keeping your kids entertained doesn’t always mean you have to force them out of the house. There are some worthwhile activities that you can find online. Start an internet search to find some you can sign your kids up for. Write and illustrate a story book.