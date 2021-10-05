Kensington’s motorbike repairman gives back to community

Cape Town: For more than 40- years, Kensington’s Trevor Harker has been repairing and servicing motorbikes across Cape Town, while actively providing skills training for troubled youth. In recognition of his service to the community, Harker has been nominated in the Small Business Spotlight support initiative by Lulalend and CapeTownMagazine.com.

Trevor Harker at his refurbished container garage in Montague Gardens. Picture: Supplied. Harker, the founder and owner of Moto World Racing, has trained a number of motorbike apprentices over the years as a way to help them recover from drug addictions and other social illnesses. His passion for community upliftment has pushed him to mentor many aspiring mechanics who were struggling at home, teaching them everything from servicing a bike and accident repairs to complete engine rebuilds. Harker sees his efforts as a means to provide skills to uneducated youth struggling to enter the labour force.

“It is so important at the moment to educate the youth and harness their skills. The country needs young people with skills. If you are not educated, you can at least use your hands to create employment for yourself. I like teaching my passion and sharing my skills. My vision is to start a small school to share my experience skills with young people,” he said. Harker who is delighted excitement at his nomination, said if he wins the prize he would invest it in his business, and start a small skills training practise for the youth in his community. A 32- year-old apprentice currently under Harker’s guidance, Graham van der Merwe, said working with Harker had changed his life for the better.

“In the six months I’’ve been working here I have become a better person. He’s given me a passion and a good work ethic. I have learnt a lot from him professionally, but also on a personal level, and today I am a better person and father. I have integrity and have grown so much.” Van der Merwe said he believed similar skills training opportunities would be beneficial for the youth, especially during the current unemployment crisis in the country. Harker said the lockdown had put a strain on his business, which resulted in its closure for 12 months, but thanks to his loyal motorbike fans who followed him around town from shop to shop for his specialist repair services skills, Moto World Racing is once again up and running.