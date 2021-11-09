Khayelitsha artist gets the nod for SA hip hop awards

Cape Town - Khayelitsha rapper Sinesipho Peter, 26 well known by his stage name Bravo Le Roux, has been nominated for two awards for this year’s edition of the SA Hip Hop Awards (SAHHA). He is nominated for mixtape of the year for Rise of Istrato where he collaborated with DJ Switch.

His second nomination for his feature on Flash iKumkani’s “Umhluzi remix”. The artist could not contain his excitement about the nominations. “I was surprised to see the Rise of Istrato being nominated over International Gubevu. I still don’t know how to feel about that but on the brighter side, I have more people involved on the mixtape. The whole vision of making the mixtape was to push the culture forward.” He said the nominations were not just for him but for the whole of kids from the township. He is nominated alongside Mzansi’s hip hop heavyweights, the likes of AKA, Boity and A-Reece.

“It feels good to be nominated alongside such big names. When school did not work out for me I felt like a failure and I am happy with the progress I am making in music. People have been calling me saying I changed their lives, that to me changes my life too.” The nominations come shortly after he released the much-anticipated music video for his hit song titled “Yabo” featuring Youngsta CPT. Yabo is the second single from Bravo Le Roux’s International Gubevu EP which features award winning artists Yanga Chief and Slikour. Bravo advised other young artists to not box themselves. “If something does not work out, try something new. I will not do music for the rest of my life because I did not box myself. I am grateful that my story is no longer my story alone.”