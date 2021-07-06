Khayelitsha double murder suspected to be extortion related

Cape Town- A double murder case has been opened for investigation following a shooting in which two men were shot dead in Site B, Khayelitsha, on Monday afternoon. The victims, aged 28 and 31, were killed in Kwaza Street at noon.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said: “A double murder case was opened for investigation. The motive and the cause of death are yet to be determined and no one has been arrested for the murder.” Khayelitsha Development Forum Chairperson Ndithini Tyhido said the community and CPF remained concerned about the stubbornness of the extortion activities in the community. “It would appear that the majority of shooting incidents that happened in the township, without solid motive, would be a continuation of extortion killings that continuously take the lives of many young people in the community,” Tyhido said.

“Regardless of the motive, one murder, is one too many and the community is is gripped in fear about this.” “The whole situation has gripped the community in fear and the fact that the crime itself is executed in a very co-ordinated fashion and the extortionists use fear as a tool through which to silence any would-be whistle-blower. “Community members are urged to be cautious at all times and, together with the SAPS, we’ve embarked on exercises that will provide community members with the knowledge they need to have in order to safely report and know your surroundings.”