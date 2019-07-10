Inganati Mafenuka and one the quadruplets. Picture: Norman Cloete

Cape Town - The Mother City’s quadruplets turned one this week and they are healthy and strong. They were treated to a special birthday party by KFM to mark the occasion. The four babies, Bungcwele, Buchule, Bubele and Bunono were on their best behaviour at the studios on Wednesday morning where they were each given an entire birthday cake to smash and eat.

They did not waste time getting their hands and outfits dirty as they dug into their special cakes.

Mom Inganati Mafenuka was also given a R35 000 bursary from the Community Chest to complete her studies.

Mom, Inga, was given a cheque to help with her studies. Picture: Norman Cloete

“I am currently in my second year of doing my IT diploma at Ridgefield College in the CBD. Sometimes when I sit in lectures I hear babies cry,” said the 23-year-old. Mafenuka admitted that it was initially hard for her to focus on her studies knowing her babies were home, but said she had adjusted and is now back into the swing of campus life.

The awesome foursome received their first bikes at their birthday party. Picture: Norman Cloete

The quads sleep with a different family members each night as they cannot all fit on the bed with mom. “I am so grateful to have the support of my family and my neighbours. Everyone helps and that really makes it so much easier,” said Mafenuka.

The quads were born at Tygerberg Hospital in 2018 and were immediately adopted by KFM’s Breakfast Team with hosts Darren Simpson, Sibs Mafu and Sherlin Barends becoming honorary aunts and uncle.

LottoStar joined in on the hype around the birth of the babies and gifted mom, Inga as she is called, and the babies with R10 000 per month for the first year of their lives.

“Our friends at Clicks and the Clicks Helping Hands Trust also supported the babies with a year’s worth of supplies, matching the products purchased by Capetonians following a drive in Clicks stores to cover their expenses as a new family,” said Stephen Werner, Kfm 94.5 Programme Manager.

"LeadSA and Kfm 94.5 reached out to us, to find out how together we can have a long-term effect on the lives of the quadruplets and Inga. We believe in a hand-up and not a hand-out and will be presenting Inga with the Siyakubona award – a R35 000 initial investment and then journey with Inga to complete her information technology course”, Lorenzo Davids, Community Chest Chief Executive Officer.

