Khayelitsha residents march against GBV

Khayelitsha residents braved the cold yesterday when they marched against gender-based violence (GBV). Site B Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson, Phindile George said they were protesting after the Easter Sunday sexual assault at a church in Taiwan, Site C.

Hundreds of marchers walked peacefully through the area and then ended up at the Zion church where two men forced 18 members to strip and two women to perform oral sex. A church member and community leader Babalwa Kese told the Weekend Argus the two men were armed with a toy gun and a knife. “They demanded money and then they forced the members to take off their clothes. They took the congregants’ cell phones and fled the scene.”

Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the church this week and listened to the people’s concerns. George explained the purpose of the march was to get people proactive in their communities. “These kinds of incidents have become frequent in our precinct and we wanted the community to help us fight crime.

“We were joined by SAPS, religious and community leaders and even victims of sexual assault and rape,” he said. George added the GBV victims expressed their dissatisfaction about their cases. “They are disappointed in the justice system and said it caused them not to consider opening cases in the future because perpetrators are given bail without their knowledge.

“We decided not to mix all the cases and asked the police to take down their details and then they can see what they do with the cases,” he said. George told the Weekend Argus they will approach the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court and find out about some of the cases mentioned. “We are going to try and engage with the court and see the loopholes in the cases.

“We will invite the court so they can explain to the people about the cases which are dragging and those struck off the roll. “The CPF will also lobby other government institutions in relation to crime, but we encouraged community members to continue opening cases and asked the rest of the people to support them and not stigmatise them,” he said. George added one of the things highlighted was the need for a GBV help desk in all safety structures.