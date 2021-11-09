Khayelitsha residents without electricity for almost 10 hours because of cable theft

ELECTRICITY cables were vandalised in Khayelitsha. Picture: Supplied CAPE TOWN: Load shedding is not the only worry for some Khayelitsha residents. Vandalism has also affected Thembani, Bongweni, Khwezi, Mandalay, and Chris Hani in Site C, which share one line. These areas have been without electricity since 10pm on Monday, as a result of cable vandalism.

Resident Khayalethu Khatshwa said when he got home last night, he thought the electricity was gone because of load shedding. He said when he woke up this morning there was still no electricity and he had to prepare for work. “I could not eat last night but luckily the geyser still had hot water, which is how I managed to take a shower and go to work this morning,” he said.

In a community WhatsApp group, residents shared their frustrations about the vandalism. A resident said she can’t go to work because she was unable to open her garage and get her car because it is remote-controlled. Western Cape Eskom spokesperson Kyle Cookson said their customers in parts of Khayelitsha were without electricity since Monday evening, due to theft and vandalism of two MV cables on Swartklip Road.

“Eskom has seen a surge in theft and vandalism of equipment in the Cape metropole over the past few months. Recent criminal activities of illegally connecting, cable theft and vandalism of infrastructure in Eskom supply areas, has resulted in prolonged power outages in affected communities, that has left customers frustrated,” said Cookson. He said they are engaging the community and various stakeholders to assist in preventing electricity-related crime in the area. He said Eskom appeals to members of the public to report electricity theft, such as illegal connections, electricity theft, tampering, cable theft, and vandalism of infrastructure. Members of the public can report incidents by contacting the Eskom toll-free crime hotline 0800 11 27 22 or contact the local police, and callers may remain anonymous.