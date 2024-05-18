Khayelitsha woman and her teenage son sentenced for killing Cop boyfriend

Cape Town - A Khayelitsha woman and her teenage son have been sentenced by the Khayelitsha Regional Court following a vicious assault that left her boyfriend, a police officer, dead. Nearly four years after the death of Constable Mzuvukile Hlahleni, 26, his girlfriend, Nonjongo Tabalaza, was jailed for six months for having assaulted him, while her son, Lisakhanya, received 10 years for murder.

Hlahleni was reported dead in June 2020 when his colleagues at Steenberg police station became suspicious when he failed to appear at work. At the time, a source told Weekend Argus that officers went to his home in Site C, Khayelitsha, to investigate and on arrival they were told that he had been beaten, had multiple head injuries and died on the scene. Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Zinzi Hani said the mother and son, along with Aphiwe Potwana, Mayihlome Moshani and Thobile Soka, were sentenced by the Khayelitsha Regional Court.

The group was arrested on July 3. The officer was killed near his girlfriend’s house in Khayelitsha after a heated argument with his partner. “It is reported that Hlahleni was allegedly stoned to death by family members of his girlfriend and some members of the community close to the family. The Hawks’ National Priority Violent Crimes team traced and arrested the suspects, which included two 17-year-old minors,” said Hani. Nonjongo Tabalaza was sentenced to six months imprisonment for assaulting Constable Mzuvukile Hlahleni. Pictures: Supplied Lisakhanya Tabalaza was sentenced to 10 years for the murder of the policeman. Nonjongo and Potwana were both sentenced to six months’ jail after being found guilty on charges of assault with the intent to inflict grievous bodily harm. Soka was sentenced to nine months’ direct imprisonment on the same charge.

Lisakhanya was sentenced to 10 years for murder while Moshani was sentenced to seven years direct imprisonment for murder. The acting provincial head of the directorate, Brigadier Petrus Bergh, welcomed the sentences and commended the team for a job well done. Gavin Walbrugh, chairperson of the Steenberg Community Police Forum, said they were happy with the convictions but believed the sentences were is not harsh enough.