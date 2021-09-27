Khayelitsha woman back from battling fires in Canada

Cape Town - A firefighter from Khayelitsha has recently returned from Canada where she and other firefighters were helping fight fires in the country. Amanda Mqhamkana works for Working on Fire (WOF), a government-funded programme that creates jobs by recruiting youth from marginalised communities.They are trained fire awareness, prevention and suppression skills before being employed for WOF.

“I heard from a friend that there were posts available at WOF in 2016. I then applied and was called to do some fitness which is a requirement for anyone to be accepted.” She said the fitness test was gruelling because they had to run 2.4 km, and do push-ups, sit-ups and pull-ups. She persevered and passed everything. Amanda Mqhamkana selcted as the best female firefighter. Supplied. Mqhamkana was then called for an interview which she also aced, meaning she was accepted into the programme. She is based in the WOF Newlands Base.

Mqhamkana said the work she did demanded respect from her community because they knew how devastating a fire could be. She said that even elderly people applauded her, telling her that she was a good example to other young people. “My family has also been very supportive, especially when there were times I felt like quitting.”

Mqhamkana said her work kept her away from home for long periods which made her miss some of the things young women her age got up to or involved in. She has had a few highlights in her young career. “My first ever big fire was in 2017 in Somerset West. I was fresh from training at the time,” she said.

But the biggest high point was being chosen to go to Canada. “I was very excited to be part of the team deployed to Canada, it is the highlight of my career. The certificate was just a cherry on top,” she said. She said she was not only passionate about the job but also about protecting and saving lives. Being picked to be part of the team meant she could afford to renovate her house.

The young firefighter was one of 10 from the Western Cape, five of them woman. She was chosen as the best in the Alpha team. Other winners were Lucinda Damons from Uniondale, who was the best female firefighter for the Echo Team, and Nolulamo Masana from Swellendam Base, who was the best female firefighter for the Delta Team. The other firefighters are from George, Hermanus, Porterville and Tulbagh. Western Cape WOF general manager Melany Duthie-Surtie said the women who brought back accolades proved that hard work pays.