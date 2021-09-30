Khayelitsha women were killed by a ’blesser’, says CPF

Cape Town - The community of Khayelitsha in Site B say they know the killer of the three young women, who were shot dead execution-style on Monday evening. This is according to the local CPF, who said the young women were allegedly killed by a “blesser”, who bought them alcohol and had planned to sleep with one of them.

Nolusindiso Bless, 17, and her friends, Siyasanga Nkasela, 20, and Zintle, 21, were gunned down on Monday in the TT Block informal settlement. They were all found with gunshot wounds to their heads. Police said they were called out to the area at about 8pm, where they found the lifeless bodies of the young women. “They were killed by a blesser who bought them alcohol,” said Nozuko Mdingi, deputy secretary of the Khayelitsha CPF.

“They were drinking at a local drinking spot and this other guy bought them alcohol. He planned to sleep with one of the young women, but they left him there,” said Mdingi. She explained that the man followed the women and caught up to them in the passages. “He apparently grabbed the one he planned to sleep with and there was an argument. He shot her dead, the other two were also shot because they were witnesses of the brutal murder,” added Mdingi.

She said there were other witnesses of the shooting but are scared of coming forward. “We live in shacks, that makes our homes easily accessible. The police cannot guarantee protection to witnesses, if they come forward and the community is not united. Some community leaders know the shooter personally,” added Mdingi. The mother of one of the victims, Nontobeko Bless said she is still shocked that her last-born child is no more.

“When I am not feeling well, she would be the one to look after me. I saw the three bodies, and my daughter was in the middle. ’’I have no other information about what led to the shooting, all I know is that my daughter was brutally murdered,” said Nontobeko Bless. The police are yet to make an arrest following the shooting.

MEC of Community Safety Albert Fritz expressed shock and anger following the brutal killing of the three women. “This violence cannot be tolerated and we need urgent arrests, and for all those responsible to face the full might of the law. ’’Those who committed this horrible crime must end up behind bars! We are monitoring the situation very closely, and we are ready to deploy additional Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officers to the area,” said Fritz.