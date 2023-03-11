Khayelitsha Youth Choir spreading message of hope through music

Called the voice of reason and hope, the Khayelitsha Youth Choir (KYC) has established itself not just as a musical group, but as a family that sets a positive example for the entire community of Khayelitsha. The KYC, which was established in 2018, underwent many transformations through the years, until it established itself not just as a choir, but as a safe haven for more than 60 young people who range in age from 14 to 28.

According to Mihle Mtitshana, founder and co-ordinator of the choir, KYC’s mission is to take kids off the street and away from unfavourable activities, such as crime and drugs, and give them a new sense of purpose in life through music and life skills mentoring. “We have young people from different backgrounds, some are coming from homes, child-headed homes, single parents, some are from foster homes, and others are from middle-class families with both parents. We accept everyone and teach them to love and respect each other no matter their backgrounds,” said Mtitshana. He said one of the reasons he formed the choir was to also address the issue of unemployment, which makes many young people resort to crime, and that participating in the choir’s activities provided them with a platform to change their lives for the better.

The KYC performs throughout the Cape Town CBD in places like Greenmarket Square and the Company’s Garden every Saturday. They sing all types of music, from jazz to gospel, pop to cultural music. “With our music, we want to give back to the community and show them that we are an integral part of society, and we would like the community to support us in whatever way they can,” said Mtitshana. Samthanda Sandlana, one of the vocalists at KYC, said the choir has taught him a lot, changed him as a person, and given him hope in life.