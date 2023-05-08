Khayelitsha’s film hub continues to nurture emerging talent

After the success of the Isivivana Centre’s Raw Film Festival, a workshop is brewing. The Khayelitsha hub of creativity, which is famous for investing in creative film development and enhancement, held a three-day film festival between April 27 and 29.

Ayanda Msebenzi, the cinema co-ordinator, said the festival was a huge success, attracting more than 100 film entries. “The films ranged anywhere from four to 27 minutes,” he said. From the 100 entries, 29 were selected to be displayed at the festival.

Ten films were selected for award selection and viewed on the opening night. On the second day, a public screening was conducted which showcased the 19 films. “The last day served as an expo,” Msebenzi explained.

Msebenzi said film-makers who participated in the festival will be invited back in September. “Film-makers who participated will be invited to a generic workshop that will look at various aspects of film,” he explained. “This emerged from the panel discussions that came on the final discussion of the festival.

“We plan to utilise local Cape Town-based film-makers for this follow-up workshop.” The Isivivana Centre continues to hold weekly screenings for the youth on Fridays. Nonceba Siganga of the Grace of God Organisation said they had partnered with the centre in their weekly children’s movie programme.

Siganga added that the support of the centre had enriched the lives of the youth and their organisation. “Many of our children were getting into trouble and were slowly gravitating towards menace behaviour,” Siganga said. “Since our collaborations with Isivivana Centre, our children have a purpose and structure.