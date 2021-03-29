Kian ready for chessboard war

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - With knights, bishops, queens and kings, Kian Goliath plans to wage war on his opponents. The Grade 8 pupil at Westerford High School will take part in the Western Cape Closed Chess Championships at Paul Roos Gymnasium in Stellenbosch this weekend. He is among 55 players, who will take part in the prestige section, while there will be 22 players in the championship section. This is the first time since lockdown that Kian has the opportunity to try and outsmart his opponents face to face. He said his expectations were to play a good game of chess and move onto the next round.

“I am hoping to gain more experience and build up my confidence again. (Due to the pandemic) I did not participate in tournaments, thus affecting my ability to practice, play and build my skill on the board. It has also slowed down my progress as I was not active enough on online platforms.

“I love how you use your mind (in chess). It is all about your mindset before and during the game. It helps me to focus and increase my ability to learn. Chess teaches you discipline and endurance. You need to play for long hours without rest, this is the same in school and in the future when I work,” said Kian.

Kian represented South Africa at the Commonwealth Chess Championship in India in 2019 and has been a regular in the Western Province team.

“My short-term goals are to grow as a player and my long-term goals is to qualify for international competitions and become a candidate master,” he added.

President of Western Cape Chess, André Lewaks, said: “The Western Cape Closed Championships will be our first provincial tournament in more than 12 months. Our only expectation is to make sure that we ensure a safe and secure environment under strict Covid-19 prevention mechanisms that prioritise player safety. We also want to make the tournament enjoyable and create good memories that players would cherish for many years to come.”

Weekend Argus