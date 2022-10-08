Kidnapped Ukrainian woman reunited with family

Ukrainian national Anichka Penev has been reunited with her family after she was reportedly found in Khayelitsha. Penev was kidnapped on September 29 outside the premises of her husband’s business in Blackheath. The incident was captured on CCTV footage.

Weekend Argus previously reported that kidnappers demanded a R5 million ransom from her family an hour after she was snatched from her yellow Audi R8. The 35-year-old, who is married to businessman Simeon Penev, had been missing for eight days before she was found. It is not known whether the ransom was paid.

Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, said the circumstances surrounding the kidnapping were still being investigated. “This office can confirm that the 35-year-old woman who was kidnapped on September 29 at around 10.05am in Ipswich Road, near Saxdown Road, has been safely reunited with her family on October 7,” he said. It remains unclear if anyone was arrested or taken in for questioning in relation to the kidnapping.

Last month the police ministry revealed that it was investigating more than 30 kidnapping cases in Cape Town, with at least 15 arrests made. On Friday national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola told the Western Cape committee on safety, sport and culture that plans were under way to tackle kidnappings for ransom in the Western Cape. Weekend Argus