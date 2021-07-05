Kidnapping: pair due in dock for bail bid

Cape Town - The bail application of two suspected extortionists who apparently kidnapped a Chinese national and allegedly demanded ransom of R20 million is set to continue with their bail application. Mawande Jabavu and Ayanda Morosi made an appearance at the Strand Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

They are facing charges of kidnapping and extortion in relation to a Chinese national, Shaqtung Ye. The State is set to prove that on June 21, the pair allegedly kidnapped Shaqtung Ye near a Panorama building in Strand by forcing him into a vehicle and fled with him. After an intense police investigation, they were nabbed and the victim rescued.

The victim suffered burn and assault wounds after allegedly being tortured and was hospitalised. NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the suspects’ case continued yesterday: “The matter of the State vs Mawande Jabavu and Ayanda Morosi has been postponed for the bail application on July 15.” Details of the victim’s business profile is yet to be revealed as the case develops.

The syndicate behind the kidnapping of businessmen in Cape Town is also thought to be linked to the case of Woodstock businessman, Sadeck Zhaun Ahmed. Ahmed was kidnapped for two months in 2017. He was later reunited with his family.