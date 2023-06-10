Kids movie, Elemental is coming to your screens on the 16th

Disney and Pixar`s Elemental is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City where fire, water, earth and air-residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.

It's a story as old as time: two characters from different and opposing cultures become star-crossed lovers and their love helps bridge the gap between people. Elemental is at its core, a romantic comedy. While Disney Pixar movies have hinted at romance before, this is the first time the storyline has been so overtly romantic. It is based on director Peter Sohn's life with his parents immigrating to the USA from Korea not speaking a word of English and settling into the Bronx. Sohn's family also opened up a grocery store named Sohn's fruits and vegetables similar to Ember's family in the film.