’Killer’ boyfriend’s bail irks family, activists

Cape Town - The family of slain Brenda Mqela has been left angry after her alleged killer was granted R2 000 bail on Monday by the Athlone Magistrate’s Court. Jeffery Phokane, 66, was arrested in May following the brutal murder of his 48-year-old girlfriend Brenda.

He was caught with a knife allegedly used in the murder. The court is still waiting for the DNA results of the samples taken from the knife found at the scene. The court considered Phokane’s deteriorating health when granting the bail. “We are disappointed,” said Wam Mqela, Brenda’s younger brother. “He was caught red handed minutes after the incident with the knife and was arrested. As a family, we are not okay and we had high hopes since the case does not need much investigation as the suspect was caught in the bedroom with the knife.”

The death of his sister has not been easy for his family, he said. “Most family members had to go see psychologists. The death affected us badly because we know the guy. It was difficult to process that someone who claimed to love our sister would kill her with a knife.” Phokane was instructed by the court not to leave Langa; if he intends to do so, he must inform the investigating officer.

Siya Monakali from Ilitha Labantu which advocates for women and children’s rights said they too were disappointed that the accused was granted bail. “As an organisation, we strongly believe that the decision to grant the accused is hasty, unsympathetic and that other legal avenues could have been utilised to keep the accused in custody so that a strong case can be built to help bring justice for the late Brenda Mqela. “Such decisions place a question mark over the credibility of our courts in the fight against GBV and femicide.

“In spite of many efforts to curb the scourge, the nation has an underwhelmingly low conviction rate of perpetrators of GBVF. “This further highlights that we are far from realising our constitutional mandate of providing a society where women are free and safe from all forms of violence." The case will be back in court on October 26.