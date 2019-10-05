Now they knit soft toys, teddies, dolls and bunnies for children who appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court.
Charlotte Kilpatrick felt that no child should have to undergo the trauma of having to testify in court. Kilpatrick, along with her friend Elma Edwards, knit dolls together as they know how scary a place like a court can be to a child.
“Children do not choose to be in this situation and if it gives them some small comfort or pleasure, it is certainly all worthwhile,” said Kilpatrick.
Over the years Kilpatrick and Edwards have knitted items for the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Living Hope and various trauma centres.