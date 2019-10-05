Knitted toys to help ease court trauma for children









Elma Edwards, Jill Dix and Charlotte Kilpatrick knit soft toys for children who appear in court. Supplied Cape Town - It all began with a cup of tea at Kommetjie 10 years ago. Five ladies had an idea to start knitting squares that were made into blankets and scarves. Five years later, in what seemed like just another way to pass time among friends, it has blossomed into a worthy cause. Now they knit soft toys, teddies, dolls and bunnies for children who appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court. Charlotte Kilpatrick felt that no child should have to undergo the trauma of having to testify in court. Kilpatrick, along with her friend Elma Edwards, knit dolls together as they know how scary a place like a court can be to a child. “Children do not choose to be in this situation and if it gives them some small comfort or pleasure, it is certainly all worthwhile,” said Kilpatrick. Over the years Kilpatrick and Edwards have knitted items for the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Living Hope and various trauma centres.

Kilpatrick’s granddaughter, Roxy Davis, also helps out.

“These teddies, bunnies and beanies are made with so much love and care. My gran knows that for some children this will be the only precious belonging to call their own,” Davis said.

Roxy is a nine-time South African surfing champion and has won numerous awards.

She said the community of Kommetjie needed to get involved by knitting, crafting and creating for the kids.

“If you are awful at knitting, like me, you can always donate some wool, socks... stuffing material so these ladies can continue their amazing work,” added Davis.

Children often go to the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court when they accompany their relatives or parents who have to attend court. The ladies said they would keep their knitted toy creations going and continue to explore similar avenues, particularly for children in need of comfort.

Kilpatrick said they welcomed any donations of wool, stuffing for the toys as well as colourful socks even odd socks and bits of ribbon that can be used to adorn the knitted creations.

The Surf Emporium in Beach Road, Muizenberg, has offered to be a collection point for donations.

Please contact The Surf Emporium at 021 7888 687 for more information, or email [email protected]

Weekend Argus