’Knitwits’ bring winter cheer to needy children

Cape Town - A group of enthusiastic “knitwits” are strengthening bonds and giving back to the community one stitch at a time.

They are also keeping vulnerable children around Cape Town keep warm this winter through the craft that binds them together.

As a safe haven, the Spin-a-Yarn club came into existence two years ago when Fatima Daniels, Ruth Ely and Melanie Lippert saw the beauty in knitting together as a group.

Ever since, the trio have done their bit by distributing knitwear such as scarves beanies, baby booties and blankets to orphanages, old-age homes and families affected by fires.

Blankets on their way to Sisanda FunDaytion to warm up 30 children from Philippi East on their "Magical Winter Moments..." Fun Day. SUPPLIED

An ex-librarian of Lansdowne Library and co-founder of the Spin-a-Yarn club, Daniels said that knitting is a therapeutic process as it highlights the spirit of camaraderie with people who share at least one thing in common and helps them hone their craft.

“When we gather for our meetings and knit-a-thons, the social environment allows us to meet like-minded knitters, leaving space for new friendships and bonds to be made over a ball of wool.”

“Not only is knitting therapeutic but it also gives me a great sense of achievement when I see that I did my part in keeping someone warm. For instance, the blankets we make are also donated to the SAPS Lansdowne Trauma Room and not only do these blankets to brighten up the room, they also gives comfort to the victims, and it takes the feeling to the next level when they are appreciative of the gesture,” said Daniels.

Apart from dedicating her time to the club, Ely is a private home carer with extensive experience in knitting, and what is special about her job is that she perfects her craft each every chance she gets.

“It's a feeling of knowing that you are perfecting your craft each time in order to make something uniquely designed for someone who is need. I always see it as a blessing to know that my craft brings joy and comfort to the recipients.

“Even when my mother passed away almost two years ago, knitting gave her so much dignity, as she felt like she made a difference in someone's life from the comfort of her home when she couldn't go out to work anymore like she used to. She even got the opportunity to get on a plane for the first time to Howick, when we broke one of the Guinness records for the longest scarf, that in itself speaks levels,” said Ely.

In an effort to empower and uplift the well-being and development of disadvantaged children in South Africa through recreation and play, the enthusiastic knitters are partnering with Sisanda FunDaytion to surprise the children from Beautiful Gate in Philippi East with 30 blankets.

Sisanda FunDaytion director Nicky Seymour said the initiative is a wonderful experience to bring the children since it provides them with a little bit of joy and helps them create new friendships.

“With the connection we managed to establish with Spin-a-Yarn, we are excited to let the kids experience the fun day. The goal is to develop and uplift children’s well-being during the cold time of the year, so the blankets and the warm goodies that we’re getting from the lovely ladies at Spin-a-Yarn will be very helpful in propelling our vision,” said Seymour.

Spin-a-Yarn Club co-founder Lippert said the aim of the club is to connect those who enjoy creating and those who need the comfort

“Our vision is to continue to inspire and encourage as many people as possible to knit and crochet in order to contribute towards the initiatives of Spin-a-Yarn Club and 67 blankets.”

“I love the fact that knitting connects people of all ages, different backgrounds and skills. Everyone who participates has a sense of belonging and knows that their contribution, whether it’s knitting, crocheting, sewing squares together, donating yarn, offering moral support or networking, matters and makes a difference to those in need,” said Lippert.

To keep the good work going, the friends of Lansdowne Library appreciate any donations to maintain the Spin-a-Yarn staff churning out knitted and crocheted products.

