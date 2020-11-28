Knoetze flying high with winning pigeons

Derick Knoetze took part in pigeon racing since he was in Grade 8. Picture: Brendan Magaar African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - Derick Knoetze is taking racing to new heights with his specially-trained pigeons. The pigeon racer has won a number of titles over the years and is the Boland District Home Union Champion and the Federated Board of the Homing Union Champion in the Western Cape. He said: “What I enjoy most about the sport is the fact that you put two pigeons together, rear a baby, train the pigeon baby and enter it in races. The fact that you are the coach of your own team, therefore you are responsible for your own results, and the excitement waiting for your pigeon to return home safe and early.” Pigeon racing can be described as a sport of releasing specially-trained racing pigeons, which then return to their homes over a carefully-measured distance.Training of the birds starts about six to eight weeks prior to the season. The pigeon racing season is normally between 18 to 21 weeks and usually starts on the last Saturday in May or the first Saturday in June. Knoetze, who has more than a 100 pigeons, said when the race season starts, you have already trained the bird to fly and come back from 200km and as the season progresses the distance increases.

“All the members take the pigeons to their different clubs to enter their birds. The lorry transports the pigeons to the racing point on Saturday mornings. All pigeon owners wait for them to fly home as fast as possible and to record the best possible time in the club. The velocity is then counted and the bird with the fastest velocity wins,” he said.

His love for the sport started when he was a little boy.

“An exhausted racer pigeon came and took a rest in our yard, I cared for it, gave it popcorn mielies and then I was hooked for the rest of my life. I took part in pigeon racing since Grade 8 and never missed one race.

“What makes this sport different to others is that you as an individual, are in control of your birds, you follow your own training, feeding and medication programmes and spend time with the pigeons to ensure they are in a healthy condition,” he added.

