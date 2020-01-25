The high-risk procedure was completed by Averda South Africa’s Specialised Industrial Cleaning team.
After 40 years the tanks were in need of a wash. Averda managing director Johan van den Berg said the tanks needed to be thoroughly cleaned before they were demolished and disposed of, as they were due for replacement.
“This is a phenomenal achievement by our team from Mossel Bay that services our industrial clients in the region. It was a tough assignment in one of the most hazardous environments one could imagine and they managed to exceed the client’s expectations.”
The project was carried out under contract from Lesedi Nuclear Services and required the Averda team to thoroughly clean two stainless steel tanks that stand 20m high and 12m wide. Van den Berg said the tanks are integral to the nuclear power station’s running, and the radioactive water it has stored could easily have contaminated the structure.