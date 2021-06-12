Land invaders selling land illegally in Dunoon, with plots for as little as R8 000

Cape Town - For as little as R8 000 you can own a plot of land in Newlands, Dunoon. The area has seen a growing trend of people invading vacant land illegally only to sell it once they have occupied it. Land invasions have been happening in the City of Cape Town for sometime but since the lockdown, there has been an increase.

Once they invade the land, some turn to social media to sell the piece of land for anything between R8 000 and R12 000. The Weekend Argus spoke to a person who advertised “his land” on Facebook. He said he was in Johannesburg but there was someone who can take us to go view the land and see what size of a shack we can erect.

“The land is R12 000 and it can fit a two-room shack. If you want it you will have to pay all of it cash because people have a tendency of wanting to pay a deposit and never pay again,” he said. He said he wanted to sell before someone else takes the land from him because people are still fighting over available land. Ward councillor Lubabalo Makeleni said the majority of people who were illegally invading land have houses.

“They see this as an opportunity to make money because you find that a person has various pieces of land which they sell,” he said. Makeleni said if a person has about five pieces of land they make a lot of money. He said if the trend continues once people sell their lands they will look for more vacant lands to invade. “This is a trend and in my ward people do not want me because they know I’m against this.”

EFF Cape Metro spokesperson Mbulelo Dwane said they fully supported people invading vacant land all over Cape Town. However, he said they are against those that occupy land just to sell it and make money. He said they have asked community leaders in these areas to identify the people that do this and throw them out. “We have been to some areas where people were said to be selling the land, and we would take the money back to the buyer and give them that land for free,” Dwane said.

He urged all communities to report such to the EFF. The city confirmed that the land in Dunoon was City-owned. Table View Ratepayers Association chairperson Mandy Da Matta said government had failed the people which is why they find themselves in this position.

She said had government given people adequate housing, none of this would happen. Da Matta said the unlawful land invasion was of great concern for people in the greater Table View area. “People have put in their life’s work into having houses, of course there will be fear, of course there will be anxiety, this is a ticking time bomb, it is going to explode,” she said.

City spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo said such transactions and actions are illegal and criminal. He said they would continue to act to prevent illegal land occupation and will act to remove unlawfully erected, incomplete as well as unoccupied structures within what is legally allowed. “We urge residents who have fallen victim to these illegal transactions to report it to the city and to the police for urgent investigation,” said Tyhalibongo.