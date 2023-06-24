Langa Agri/Food Hub to support urban farmers and help them gain access to market

One thing that any urban township is known to have is a designated dump site. The community of Langa in Cape Town have, however, decided to change that narrative and turn that negative into a positive.

Instead of sitting around and waiting for someone to provide them with necessary relief, Langa residents began subsistence farming. Langa has about 31 gardens owned by residents where spinach, cabbages, kale, potatoes, onions, turnips, beetroot, peppers, peas, tomatoes, butternut, carrots, brinjal, and sweet potatoes are grown, as well as parsley, rosemary, lavender, and fennel. The SA Urban Food & Farming Trust has taken an interest in these farmers and started working in the under-resourced community of Langa with a local non-profit, the Masakhe Foundation, on a pilot project to establish local supporting infrastructure, farming inputs and services to assist existing and new urban farmers, and to establish supporting infrastructure and services for market access by these farmers to local customers.

Lwando Sawule, outreach fieldworker for the SA Urban Food & Farming Trust, facilitates the Agri-hub in Langa and supports the farmers as a collective. He said: “We have noticed that some of the farmers have excess produce left after feeding their families. The facility will have an office, storage room, kitchen and a cooler where the farmers will be able to wash, pack and store their excess produce and sell it to generate an extra income.” Sawule explained that the Agri-hub project is working to establish local supporting infrastructure and farming services to strengthen urban small-scale farmers.

Farmer Thobeka Gacula started farming in 2020 after she was introduced to a local man who was passionate about cleaning dump sites. During the Covid-19 pandemic the community of Langa came together to clear the trash out of the neighbourhood. The empty land was converted into an urban farm and has been running successfully ever since. For Gacula, who has always wanted to become a social worker, agriculture and social work are related, and her farm is a form of social work itself.

“My passion is helping other women, to show them there’s more life in hope, just like there is in plants.” Another farmer, Nonzaliseko Nkohla-Gantuntu, said she started farming 30 years ago in the Eastern Cape and has since moved to Langa and started farming there about three years ago. The proud woman said farming has been a part of her life since she can remember. She was taught by her father. Three years ago, Nkohla-Gantuntu purchased a block of overgrown field outside of the local high school. Now, Nkohla-Gantuntu is one of the most productive farmers in Langa, in terms of overall yield and quality.