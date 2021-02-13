Langa Muso hit by pandemic, helps local kids to learn music

Cape Town - He started singing at a young age after his piano teacher in primary school sparked a passion and talent for music. Loyiso “Luwi” Turwana’s first instrument was the piano, though he never owned one of his own. “I stroked each key of that board as if it was my own. I was and still am so very much in love.” Luwi also played the piano with musical legends such as the late Brenda Fassie’s producer, Cyril Ngcukana, who also hails from the country’s oldest township, Langa.

Luwi has produced a 10-track album featuring some local artists on his mix genre album.

“There is something for everyone on the album. If you are into the latest music trend amapiano, there’s something for you, gospel, house and even RnB,” he said.

Having performed around the country as well as Zambia, Mauritius and Taiwan, Luwi believes his music will put Langa and Cape Town on the map.

“Just like those before me, like Ringo Madlingozi, Brenda Fassie, Ezra Ngcukana, Reuben Tshabalala and many others. There is great talent in Langa and apart from growing my own music, I want to help unearth that talent,” added the music fanatic.

Inspired by the likes of Michael Jackson, Chris Brown, R Kelly, Lebo Mathosa, Fassie and Neo, Luwi said he had always known he would somehow end up in the music world.

“I grew up listening to and imitating Michael Jackson, I loved his moves, I felt like he was just out of this world. Then people like Chris Brown hit the scene and that just validated my passion. I loved Lebo because she was free-spirited just like sis’Brenda ,and they made powerful music which touched many people in the townships and they are the people I look up to musically,” he said.

In 2003, Luwi had the pleasure of working with Ngcukana who he was introduced to by a friend, Nokulunga Mjanyelwa.

“I was looking for a studio to record my demo at the time and my neighbour, who's a vocalist, recommended Cyril. When I went there, he enjoyed my singing and I loved the way he played the piano keys then we started jamming, and that's when I came up with the song 'crying for love' and he produced it,” he explained.

Apart from being a musical prodigy, Luwi also has a nine-to-five job to help supplement his fluctuating income as a musician while he builds a career. But, with the Covid-19 pandemic having hit the shores, making and playing music has become a bit of a struggle for the budding musician.

“The challenges I'm facing are the same challenges many local musicians face, studio time, promoting your music, not getting any bookings and music being rejected by radio stations. It is really tough getting out there but because I love this with all my might, quitting is not an option,” he said.

Undeterred by the lockdown and lack of opportunities to perform for almost a year, Luwi believes the pandemic has had some positive outcomes. Popular in his township, Luwi has taken time to help young children in his area to learn the art of music.

“I miss the stage ,and expressing my self through performing my songs on stage. The lockdown has robbed me from being me, and the brand I'm building. It has hardened me at the same time. I feel like breaking boundaries and pushing to the highest limit becoming role model to the new generation,” he said.

Weekend Argus