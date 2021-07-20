Latest taxi shooting leaves Cata Atlantis chairperson injured

Cape Town - The Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) chairperson in the Saxonworld region, Atlantis, was attacked by unknown armed men this morning. Atlantis police are investigating an attempted murder case after the shooting incident at about 4.30am at Mnga Street, Witsand, Atlantis.

According to police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk, 42-year-old, Joseph Nkele had just emerged from his house in Mnga Street to start his vehicle when unknown men shot at him. “He ran into the house. He sustained gunshot wounds to his chest and both legs. He was taken to a nearby hospital. The unknown suspects fled and are yet to be arrested.” Van Wyk added that the motive could be related to taxi violence.

“Additional uniformed officers have been deployed to bring stability to a volatile situation in the area. Anyone with any information about this shooting is requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.” Cata spokesperson Mandla Hermanus said they were shocked and hurt by the shooting of their member. “The news came this morning and we don’t want to speculate what might have lead to the shooting. We are waiting for further details from his family.”

South African National Taxi Association (Santaco) Western Cape spokesperson Gershon Geyer said: “We as Santaco denounce this violence in the taxi industry. We hope the SAPS bring these perpetrators to book.” The shooting happens as taxi bosses and officials are still locked in negotiation for the fifth consecutive day. Thousands of commuters were left stranded yesterday when Golden Arrow pulled its buses following the shooting of their driver and threats they saw on social media. The bus company ran a limited service today picking and dropping passengers, not at their usual bus stops. The Cape Metro Development Council (CDMC) representing the more than 25 development forums called on taxi associations Cata and the Congress of Democratic Taxi Association to silence their guns for the sake of people’s lives.

“As a structure, we firmly believe that only hired guns (hit men) benefit from the ongoing mayhem and violence. Genuine taxi operators and business people can only benefit from a taxi business run in an environment of peace and stability,” said CMDC convenor Ndithini Tyhido. “We call on the two associations to co-operate with our local development forums in Khayelitsha, Nyanga, Gugulethu, Langa and Philippi in their meetings planned to take place on Wednesday.” He also called for employers to be sympathetic to workers affected by the taxi violence. Buses will continue running a limited service until the safety of drivers is ensured.