Law enforcement agencies commended for nabbing an alleged drug dealer

Cape Town - An alleged drug dealer was caught with a stash of drugs in Bonteheuwel this week. The 25-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday by police, after they received a tip-off about the alleged transactions taking place in Kameelboom street, at 7.45pm.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the man is expected to appear in court this week, facing drug-related charges. He explained: "Bishop Lavis Police arrested a 25-year-old man on Monday, in Kameelboom Street, in Bonteheuwel, when he was found in possession of seven mandrax, two halves of mandrax tablets, and two sachets filled with methamphetamine. "Once charged, he is expected to make a court appearance in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court, on a charge of illegal possession of drugs," said Swartbooi.

The arrest was met well by residents, including ward councillor Angus Mckenzie, who commended law enforcement agencies for the success: "At 7.35pm, our tip off service, which drives our safety program in Bonteheuwel, received information of an individual selling drugs. The information received was extremely descriptive. “Minutes later, law enforcement officers in the area acted on the information and, at 7.45pm, the suspect was arrested.

“The suspect was caught with cash and drugs in his possession, and was taken into Bishop Lavis Police Station to be processed. “Proactive and visible law enforcement officers – in partnership with people dedicated to a better and safer community – have, over the last few years, proven to be the success story behind Bonteheuwel's rejuvenation. “The community must be praised for believing in our shared vision of Bonteheuwel, that is safer and united,” said Mckenzie.