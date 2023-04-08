Law is in the blood of this family

Cape Town - Law definitely flows in the blood of this family, dating as far back as 200 years. This week, Weekend Argus caught up with Vanya Botha, who has recently been appointed a Regional Magistrate in Cape Town and has more than 30 years of law under her belt.

A year ago, Botha, 55, decided to go back to the classroom to do her Master of Laws (LLM) degree at Stellenbosch University. The seed had been planted by one of her daughters, Anya-Larissa Botha who had initially completed a BA degree in drama and theatre, but her family’s calling for law was stronger and she decided to complete her LLM. Anya-Larissa Botha with her magistrate mother, Vanya Botha, both graduated with their Masters in Law from Stellenbosch University. Picture: Stephan Els This was an inspiration for Botha who said that life had happened and she never had the right time to do her LLM degree.

She then enrolled for it. Martin Viljoen, media manager at Stellenbosch University, said although working students usually take two or three years to complete the degree, Botha opted to complete it with her daughter within one year. “It was hectic, and at times I regretted my decision, but I was fortunate to have the support of my loving family, and I was able to see it through,” Botha said.

Botha added that her husband, Marius, had jumped into cooking while her studies took over at night and weekends. “My husband did the cooking for a year, and I must confess that he is a far better cook than me,” she quipped. Anya-Larissa said she always wanted to focus on children’s rights and decided on law, as it was what she had seen while growing up.

“I always had a keen interest in the legal field as I grew up in a legal household, with my mom being a magistrate for as long as I can remember,” she said. Vlijoen said law is part of the Botha family’s DNA. “Not only has mother and daughter Anya-Larissa and Vanya both graduated this week with their LLM degrees from Stellenbosch University (SU), but one of their ancestors – dating back 200 years – was also involved in the legal field.

During her studies, Anya-Larissa also had an opportunity to study in Utrecht, Netherlands for six months, where a new discovery was made. “What made this opportunity significant is that she was able to study at the same university (in the Netherlands) as her great-great-great-great grandfather, who obtained his LLM there in 1819,” Viljoen explained. Anya-Larissa also shared a few LLB subjects with her younger sister, Doné during her second year of a Bachelor of Accounting and Law (BAccLLB) and enjoyed studying with her mother.

“I was super excited when my mom decided to do her LLM with me. We have a very close bond. We always tell people that we are not just mom and daughter, we are best friends,” she said. “They would discuss their class work during their evening walks and would summarise their case law and journal articles together,” Viljoen added. Botha said her daughter was of invaluable support while juggling a career and studying and dealing with the new world of technology.

“For the first time in my life I had to write an online exam – and type my exam,” Botha explained. Viljoen explained that the mother and daughter shared notes and classes and that one of Botha’s previous lecturers, Professor Sonia Human, took their classes. “It was wonderful to sit in the Ou Hoof Gebou (Old Main Building), where I had been a starry-eyed young student more than 30 years ago, but this time with my daughter,” she said.

Anya-Larissa, who obtained her LLM degree cum laude, said her mother always supported her and her sister’s dreams. Doné obtained her BAccLLB (cum laude) last year. “It means a lot to me to have graduated with my mom. It has always been her dream to complete her LLM and it feels amazing to know that I could have played a part in helping her realise her dream for a change,” she added.