Lawyer appears in court for alleged rape and grooming of three children

CAPE TOWN – A local attorney has been arrested for the alleged rape of three minors, a boy and a girl including a 14-year-old victim. He apparently sexually groomed them with financial reward or gifts.

Theo Hartzenberg, 36, made his first appearance at the Muizenberg Magistrate’s Court yesterday where he is facing charges relating to rape in that he had allegedly unlawfully and intentionally engaged the services of a child younger than 18-year-old for financial/other rewards to perform sexual acts with that child whether committed or not.

Hartzenberg was greeted by a group of community members from Overcome Heights, near Lavender Hill.

They chanted: “Protect our children, no bail for sexual offenders, hoping the magistrate presiding over the case would hear their pleas.

“Our kids are innocent.

“No bail for rapists, no bail for sexual abuse.”

They also hoisted placards, which read: “Save our children, protect my innocence, children can’t stop child abuse, adults can.”

The magistrate provincially postponed the case for May 25, for the formal bail application and further investigation.

Hartzenberg remains behind bars.

Hartzenberg was allegedly a common face at the courthouse where he acted in his capacity as lawyer.

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirms Hartzenberg’s arrest: “Kindly be advised a 36-year-old male was arrested on Friday, May 14 for rape allegations.

“Three victims reported the case and one victim is a14-year-old.

“The suspect appeared in Muizenberg Magistrate’s Court on May 17 on charges of unlawfully and intentionally engaging services of a child younger than 18 years for financial/other reward to perform sexual Act with that child whether it is committed or not.”

Hartzenberg was detained at Muizenberg police station following his arrest.

A member from the legal fraternity who cannot be identified, said they: “When we realised he was arrested and would be appearing in court, we were so shocked.

“One of his alleged victims is just 14.”

Hartzenberg was the lawyer of convicted child killer, Zulfa Jacobs, when she appeared at the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court.

Jacobs was sentenced to 20 years behind bars for the murder of her son, two-year-old, Taariq Jacobs.

