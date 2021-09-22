Lawyer bust with 200 Mandrax tablets at Bellville Court

CAPE TOWN: A lawyer has been caught red-handed, allegedly with 200 mandrax tablets at Bellville Magistrates’ Court, with the drugs apparently meant for his client. The drugs were discovered due the swift action of a court orderly at the courthouse.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said the 39-year-old lawyer had been seen carrying a green plastic bag, which drew the attention of the orderly. Traut said that during court proceedings, the Magistrate excused the lawyer, believing he might be intoxicated, and it was then that the orderly carried out the search. THE drugs allegedly found in the lawyer’s possession. Picture: SAPS The 200 mandrax tablets were allegedly found in the lawyer’s possession, with an estimated street value of R9600.

“The vigilance of a Bellville court orderly led to the arrest of a 39-year-old lawyer this morning, after he was caught in possession of drugs, ostensibly meant for an accused he was representing,”said Traut. “The court orderly was on duty at the Bellville Regional Court, when he noticed the lawyer with a green plastic bag, which drew his attention. “During the court proceedings, the lawyer was excused by the presiding magistrate, due to the suspicion that the lawyer was intoxicated.

“As he left the court, the court orderly followed him and conducted a search, which resulted in the discovery of 200 mandrax tablets and tik, to the combined street value of R9600, found in the green plastic bag he was carrying with him. “The lawyer, who resides in Khayelitsha, was arrested and is expected to make his court appearance at the same court where he was arrested, once he has been charged. “The circumstances surrounding the matter are still under police investigation,” said Traut

In 2014, a female lawyer was arrested at the Mitchell’s Plain Magistrate’s Court, after she allegedly handed tik to her client, who had been in the police holding cells at court. The client was a notorious drug dealer. When police searched the woman, they found 30 small packets of tik, concealed inside two cigarette packets,” said Traut.