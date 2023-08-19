LEAP officer and policeman wounded by community during altercation over confiscated liquor

A POLICE officer and a LEAP officer were shot and wounded when an altercation erupted with the community as officers confiscated liquor in Ravensmead yesterday. Police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said the officers found the liquor abandoned in an alley in the area during a crime combating operation.

The police sergeant, 44, had a bullet graze his head while the LEAP officer was wounded in his leg. Van Wyk said a group of people were arrested on attempted murder and public violence charges. “Members have arrested 10 suspects, men between the ages 20 and 54, in connection with the mentioned charges,” he said.

“They are currently being processed and will appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court once charged. Meantime, reinforcements were deployed in the area to monitor and normalise the situation.” The City of Cape Town yesterday announced increasing the reward to R1.3 million for information which will lead to the arrest of the killers of LEAP officer Zanikhaya Kwinana Kwinana was a passenger in a marked Law Enforcement vehicle driving in Nyanga just after 8 pm when the vehicle came under heavy fire on Friday, August 4, during the taxi strike.

In a joint media statement, Premier Alan Winde and provincial MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety Reagen Allen said the release of the first quarter crime statistics, for April to June 2023 revealed the Western Cape recorded a 5.5% reduction in the murder rate. “This is a consecutive decrease, given that during the 4th quarter of the previous financial year the province also recorded a 14.1% reduction for the period. This is a decrease of 55 murders from 994 murders during the first quarter of the 2022/23 financial year to 939,” they said. Increases in homicides were recorded in the following areas in which LEAP officers were deployed: Bishop Lavis (25%), Gugulethu (37.2%), Mitchells Plain (15%), Khayelitsha (11.9%), Harare (16%) and Mfuleni (10%).

They said that murder in the Law Enforcements Advancement Plan (LEAP) areas decreased by 5.7% from 494 cases in 2022/23 to 466 in 2023/24, when compared with the same period of the previous year. They further reiterated that gang related murders remained a concern with 166 of the 193 nationally occurring in this province. Allen said: “The recent violence during the taxi strike and protests are also alarming, particularly since it included the loss of life.