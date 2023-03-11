Learn to count in foreign languages with this newly launched book

Cape Town – Being an environmental fanatic himself, Nicholas Maritz uses southern African wildlife to teach children to count in different languages, including in sign language. The recently launched 28-page “Multilingual 123” book includes 20 African languages. Each page makes use of a single animal whose name is also translated into an indigenous language. It then proceeds to the numeracy section where the child is introduced to a variety of new words.

Maritz said: "Being able to count is an essential basic skill of modern times. Of course, there are many counting books available, but we felt that there was certainly a need, as well as room, for a more inclusive Southern African multilingual version. “Seeing most of the diversity of Southern African languages’ counting systems depicted next to each other on one page will imprint on the reader's mind and memory the differences and correspondences between all the languages involved. We certainly hope that the book will convey to the reader a broader, less insular view of the world." Talking about his choice of using colourful pages with images of wildlife, Maritz said this choice contextualises the intended Southern African character of the books.

More on this NPO's books encourages children to dream about the possibilities of their future

"Local is lekker after all, and with early learning, it provides a familiar setting, rather than a strange or fictional scenario," he said. The book has a handy QR code at the front making it easier for the deaf community to enjoy the sign language video of the content. Isabel, from Clarke's Bookshop, said: "The colourful illustration is really wonderful and what's more interesting about it is the backward counting from 10 to one, which you don't often see in other books. I believe it will appeal to both the young and old and would be very useful to those interested in foreign languages."