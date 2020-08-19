Legend's dream career continues

AFTER more than three decades of weaving magic on stage and backstage as a professional ballet dancer and wardrobe wizard, Mervyn Williams could never have anticipated where he would find himself in 2020. The dancer, choreographer and costume master is recovering well from a second hip replacement, barred from the stage along with the rest of the world, and directing his wardrobe team in making face masks instead of tutus. But he is already looking forward to a triumphant return to the stage in a post-pandemic world, as he knows only too well after 34 years at Cape Town City Ballet (CTCB), the show must go on. As a child, Williams was always interested in dance, but professional classical ballet was a world away from his home environment. “Growing up in a township in PE, we never had these cultural things like ballet and opera and orchestra,” he said. One day, while in matric, Williams heard that a youth ballet company at the Port Elizabeth Opera House was looking for a man to lift their female lead during a show.

He was untrained, and played a background role in the exclusively white ballet, but the rush of being on stage surrounded by dancers was enthralling to Williams. When the director of the show, who was the head of UCT’s ballet school, invited him to apply for a place at the school, he didn’t hesitate. “The next year I was on my way to Cape Town,” he said.

Williams may have only started formal ballet training at age 19, but within a year he had landed a solo role in a university production and been asked to join the professional cast of The Nutcracker over his summer holidays. “I was a waiter on stage in act one with professional ballet dancers all around me; it was wonderful,” he said.

At the end of his studies, he auditioned for CTCB (called Capab at the time) and got in – and the rest is history. “I’ve been there ever since,” Williams said. “Joining a ballet company was absolutely a dream of mine. I’ve been living my dream for the past 34 years. It sounds unreal but it’s true. After 34 years, I still look forward to going to work.”

He has danced many of the most challenging and coveted roles for a male dancer, including in Don Quixote, Swan Lake, Giselle and La Sylphide. But Williams’s skills extend far beyond the stage as he also took on responsibilities as wardrobe master for the company.

Now, when he’s not choreographing, adjudicating, dancing the odd character role and being a father and husband, it is his job to make the wildest wardrobe dreams come true for choreographers working with the ballet company.

“From day one the kinds of works we did were classical ballet – the big tutus, heavy court costumes, elaborate, grandiose productions,” he said.

The pandemic has turned Williams and his expert team into mask manufacturers, and they’ve churned out nearly 800 masks for the community dance projects that they work with.

“The pandemic was an absolute knock for us all. Performers want to be on stage," he said.

But Williams said his dream team was now back at work, creating costumes for an uncertain date in the future, when the theatre curtain can rise again and the show can go on.