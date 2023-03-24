Leigh Matthews’ killer’s new parole hearing expected next week

Cape Town - Convicted killer Donovan Moodley’s latest parole hearing is expected to take place next week. In December 2022, IOL reported that Moodley was to have a new parole hearing before the end of March.

Singabakho Nxumalo, the spokesperson for the Department of Correctional Services said: “There was a parole hearing for Mr Moodley last year. “But I will need to check on the new hearing.” Moodley was convicted for kidnapping and murdering Bond University student Leigh Matthews in 2004. Moodley was also a student at the institution.

During a guilty plea explanation, Moodley said he had been driven by the need for money and when he saw Matthews in the parking lot of the university, he approached her for a lift. It was then when he decided to kidnap her and make a ransom demand of R50 000 which was paid. But after receiving the money, he was unsure what to do with her and took her to an open field in the South of Johannesburg where he shot her four times.

The body was discovered by a municipal worker. Months later, lead investigator Piet Byleveld arrested Moodley and later secured a conviction and sentence. Moodley was sentenced to life imprisonment and received 15 years for kidnapping and ten years for extortion.