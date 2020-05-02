Level 4 lockdown: Children left at home alone may face abuse, neglect - experts

Child rights experts warn that as more people return to work children are at risk of abuse and neglect if left at home alone. Level 4 of the lockdown allows thousands of workers to return to work and more businesses to resume. But schools in the Western Cape are provisionally set to open from the start of next month and daycares and crèches also remain closed. But more people will be allowed to return to work from next week and might be left with no choice but to leave their children alone at home. Director at child rights group Molo Songololo Patric Solomons said during the lockdown they have tried their best to help children and families in dire situations. “We continued to provide telephonic counselling, interviews and monitoring, and a support service,” said Solomons. He added: “We’ve been doing home visits to children and their families, and Covid-19 has had a negative impact on them.

It increased the lack of food security and it increased their inability to ensure safety measures to prevent Covid-19.”

Solomons said even those not formally employed will be venturing outside now to try and earn a living and put food on the table. “If parents do begin to go do their piecemeal work, their part-time work or do go out and secure food and an income, what happens to the children that do stay home?”

Jelly Beanz is a non-profit organisation (NPO) which supports children and their families who have experienced trauma, abuse and neglect. Social worker and executive director of Jelly Beanz Edith Kriel said the lockdown has not been easy for some minors.

“Children had very few places to ask for help so if something was happening in their home. They wouldn’t be at a school where they can speak to their teacher or go to their church group, so children have been very isolated,” said Kriel

She also warned that children could get desperate and child abusers prey on this desperation.

“Our children are really hungry. My concern is what are children willing to do to get food? A lot of children feel that there are things that they can trade to get food. It sounds crass to say that but children sometimes prostitute themselves to get food or money, and times are even tougher now,” said Kriel.

Both Kriel and Solomons have advocated communities get together and parents try to find a safe solution if they need a child minder.

Solomons said: “I have seen in some communities, parents in their flats or in their road have come together to supervise and monitor the children, and try to make sure they stay safe.”

The Western Cape Department of Social Development confirmed that it was guided by the national government during the pandemic, and that there is no timeline for when daycare and educare facilities can reopen.

