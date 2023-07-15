Libraries, schools and churches have become a soft target for criminals

Community members have called for urgent intervention from SAPS and residents following a spate of incidents including break-ins and vandalism at local community facilities such as libraries, schools and churches.

In a parliamentary question asked by the DA, it has been revealed that in the past five years, libraries in the Western Cape have suffered R27 636 475.94 in damages as a result of both robberies and vandalism. A shocking 306 libraries were vandalised over the past 5 years while 110 libraries were robbed during the same period. Kyle De Koker from Heinz Park in Mitchells Plain is a member of New Life in Christ Mission Church and said their church was broken into in April.

Most of their music equipment was stolen including their mixer, cables, speakers and microphones - things that the criminals could easily get money for. “Churches have become a soft target for criminals, especially smaller churches in communities where drug abuse, gangsterism and unemployment are prevalent. Guys are desperate to get money to feed their habits and they have seen that churches have their guard down”, he said. De Koker said not much can be done to protect these vulnerable spaces as it is located within communities that are struggling with social ills.

He said: “More security needs to be deployed and churches have to closely work with the CPF and the Neighbourhood Watch. Visible policing could also be effective and people need to speak out if they know who commits these crimes.” Yaseen Johaar forms part of Philippi CPF (Hanover Park, Newfields, Skaapkraal and Philippi farm areas are in their precinct) said they have seen an increase in break-ins and vandalism in Hanover Park with couple of churches, a mosque, and both high schools and a primary school in the area that have fallen victim to these crimes. Johaar said the break-ins by convent is ridiculous as those nuns feed their communities every day.

“How can you bite (and even cut) the hands that feed you? Breaking into churches and mosques is unacceptable in our society. We cannot allow people to vandalise places that are being worshipped in and where children are being educated. Something needs to be done.” When asked if there has been an increase of vandalism and break-ins at schools, churches and libraries in the Western Cape, police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie said he was not in a position to give specific figures pertaining to the amount of reports, as this will amount to sharing statistics of which I do not have the liberty to divulge. He said: “As a precautionary measures, such institutions should improve their safety through the employment of a reputable security company, install good quality CCTV Cameras, armed response where applicable as well as installation of high quality burglar bars and alarms.”