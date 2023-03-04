Lies can really weigh you down, suggests kids’ book

Cape Town - The book titled My Big Mouth by Steven Camden highlights the consequences of trying to impress your peers – wanting to be cool by telling lies. Camden describes a perfect life prior to the emancipation of lies, and then proceeds to give a clue about what could possibly trigger the lying behaviour, and later highlights the price of keeping up and maintaining the effect the lies have had created before the truth actually forces its way out, as it usually does.

This story, suitable for children aged 9 and older, is based on his true-life story and is narrated through the main character, Jay, a boy who allowed his pain and insecurities to drown him in lies surrounding his missing dad. He tells lies in search of closure, and as a solace for his father’s strange departure that left him and his family with so many questions. He creates an imaginary version of him and where he could be, which makes him seem cool at school. “My intention was to convey my belief in the importance of communication and trust in navigating difficult times. We are all guilty of dreaming about our lives a little bit. When I was younger, I often sought to create a situation better than the one I found myself in, and would tell tales to boost my own morale. I think that sharing our thoughts and feelings is essential, and reading allows us to connect with other people doing that, and hopefully learn about the strength of truth and honesty,” said Camden. In the book, Jay is heard saying: “If they thought I was cool because of one story I’d made up, I’d make up more. And the more I made up, the cooler I’d get. That could be how it worked. Simple equation, more stories, more cool. I had five weeks of school left. How cool could I get in five weeks? How good would that feel?”

But that all started burdening him, as the lies he told needed to be backed up by proof. And he had to research some stuff, adding to his school workload. “I spent the rest of the day hiding. Lunchtime, I sat alone in a cubicle in the library toilets. I told myself if I didn’t speak to anyone, if I didn’t open my mouth, nothing else could come out. A couple of times people came up to me asking about stories I’d made up in the weeks before. But each time they did, I just pretended I had to go and see a teacher or take a note to the school office and got away as soon as I could. “Walking home by myself, I felt like I was dragging a skip behind me. A massive metal bin, full of all the stuff I had made up since the start of term. All the things that had made me feel cool now felt like they belonged at the dump. When Danny Jones caught up with me, out of breath, I’d completely forgotten he was coming back to ours,” reads the book.