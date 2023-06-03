Life-changing surgery gives 10-year-old girl confidence boost she needs

Cape Town: Every year, Smile Week changes the way children with facial anomalies and burn injuries feel about themselves. One girl who cannot stop smiling is Emihle Glablile, 10, from Cape Town.

Co-ordinated by the Smile Foundation, Smile Week is a full working week, during which surgeons, their assisting surgical teams, other medical professionals and hospital staff open their hearts and clear their schedules to perform reconstructive surgery on disadvantaged children suffering from physical anomalies. Smile Week commenced on May 22 and took place at Cape Town’s Tygerberg Hospital, where 14 children underwent surgery. Emihle was one of the children who underwent surgery. She was born with microtia.

Microtia is a birth deformity where the external ear is underdeveloped and ranges from a smaller ear to a completely absent ear. Emihle was bullied because of this birth deformity. Sheila, Emihle’s mom, said she is forever grateful to the Smile Foundation as it has changed her child’s life for the better. “She was bullied a lot by children and there were days where she could not play outside as they were teasing her. It is difficult to stay strong for your child when everyone outside in the community is looking at her and making remarks.”

An overjoyed Emihle said she cannot wait to go back to school. “Now they will no longer call me a monkey and put their hands behind their ears,” the 10-year old quipped. Sheila encouraged parents not to keep their children with birth defects behind closed doors and to take them to every hospital appointment. She explained why: “That is how we got help from the foundation. I don’t know what we would have done without them and I would like to salute the foundation and everyone involved for changing the lives of so many children. My child can’t stop smiling.”

Dr Keith Cloete, head of department, said the Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness values the continued commitment and partnership with the Smile Week in improving the quality of their patients’ lives. “It is our mission to provide equitable access to quality health services to the people of the Western Cape in partnership with our stakeholders.” Kim Robertson-Smith, CEO of the Smile Foundation, said the sad truth is that most children tend to alienate a child for looking different from their peers, which causes deep emotional damage to that child.