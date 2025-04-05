Life lessons from 107-year-old Tannie Cora

Cora "Tannie Cora" Snyman Louw, born on April 4, 1918, in Klipdam near Kimberley, has lived through an extraordinary century of history, witnessing world events and personal milestones that few can fathom. Born towards the end of World War I, she has lived through two World Wars, two pandemics, and witnessed the rapid transformation of technology—from horse-drawn carts to self-driving cars.

Her journey is not just one of longevity but of an incredible life well-lived, marked by wisdom, and deep appreciation for family and life’s small pleasures. As one of the first nurses at Groote Schuur Hospital, Tannie Cora’s career was centered on care, dedication, and an eagerness to learn. She married a doctor in 1942, with whom she had two children, Leon and Zandra. Her passion for floristry began when her youngest was just nine years old, and she later expanded her business into an estate agency.

Her life took her to Durban, Johannesburg, and back to Cape Town, where she lived out her later years near the beach, developing a close bond with her neighbour, Sylwa Malan. In her later years, Tannie Cora moved to the then Huis Lückhoff, now known as Rosebank House, at the age of 81, where she enjoyed a rich community life filled with music, scripture studies, and visits from loved ones. Now, at 107 years old, Tannie Cora has become a living testament to resilience and a source of wisdom for those around her, imparting life lessons that include the importance of family unity, fairness, humor, and staying engaged with life.

James Wichary, the Manager of Rosebank House, recalled the first day he met Tannie Cora. "She was one of the first people I met when I started here," Wichary shared. "Everyone talked about Tannie Cora, and when I heard she was 106, I thought, 'That means she was born in 1918, absolutely astonishing!' She lived through two world wars, two pandemics, and witnessed the world transform. She is like a living, breathing encyclopedia." Tannie Cora when she was 18-years-old. Wichary admires Tannie Cora's vitality, noting, “You can still have a conversation with her.

The energy is vibrant and engaging, and she knows what's going on around her. She enjoys family visits, soaking up the sun, and is quite funny.” Staff member Allison Goodheart also fondly remembers when Tannie Cora was wheeled into the sunroom on her birthday, beaming with delight. “She’s still very aware of everything around her,” Goodheart said. “When we brought her cake, she looked at it and said, ‘Beautiful!’” When asked how she feels at 107, Tannie Cora replied with a twinkle in her eye: “Happy chappy! I still look 91,” and then cracked a little smirk, adding a playful touch to the conversation.

Her great-niece, Margi Marshland, shared how Tannie Cora had been feeling after her recent birthday, which they had feared might be her last. “Last year, we thought it would be her last birthday. "She got very sick, and she even told us she was ready to meet the Lord. But this year, she started asking about the days leading up to her birthday, counting them down. It's a blessing to spend another birthday with her.” Marshland’s sister, Berit Bradfield, and family friend Alet Steenkamp expressed gratitude for every moment spent with Tannie Cora.

"We are thankful to the Lord for sparing her another year," Marshland said. "There are good and bad days, but today, we're just happy to be with her. Even when she's not as talkative, you can still feel her presence." Life Lessons from Tannie Cora include, "You can make life very beautiful just by having a united family; Learn how to get along with people; It takes a lot of energy and patience to be a parent; Don't assume that another person is a fool; being late is an insult and disrespectful to those waiting for you; friends are very important and never forget your sense of humour."