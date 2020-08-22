Life on the frontline of the Covid-19 war

WITH uncertainty, trepidation and the angst of a soldier going to war, Firdous Asmodien woke up each morning to work on the frontline of the fight against Covid-19. She led 13 physiotherapists, who treated patients at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) Covid-19 field hospital in the CBD. Their role was to assess the patient’s physical condition and to use various treatment techniques to help improve their strength, mobility, breathing and to facilitate the patient’s recovery. The hospital, also known as the Hospital of Hope, opened its doors for admission on June 8 and discharged and transferred its last patients last week due to a decline in the number of infections, deaths and people requiring admissions in the province. The facility is being decommissioned and Brackengate is now the city’s central Hospital of Hope for intermediate care.

Asmodien, who is from Three Anchor Bay, said working on the front line was like being a soldier at war.

“There was always a positive mood at the CTICC Covid-19 field hospital.

“The culture created by management of CTICC, fellow colleagues, volunteers and patients encouraged nurturing and caring of staff and patients.

“When seeing my patients discharged, it felt like winning one of the multiple battles of the war and every victory mattered. This re-energised me to keep going daily,” said Asmodien.

“It’s amazing how quickly a group of complete strangers grew to trust, help, support, carry, lean on, protect, respect and care for one another, through probably one of the craziest, scariest, toughest times in history,” she said. Her last day at the CTICC is on August 31.

Some of Asmodien’s other passions include bodybuilding and motorsport (drifting and stunt driving). She has represented the country on numerous platforms including the International Federation of Body Building (IFBB) World Championships in 2016.

“It is always an honour to represent my country. I became interested in learning how to drift when I watched the movie The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift in 2006.

“My husband, Noer, and I met up with a few friends and looked for a place where we could learn how to do this. We bought rear-wheel drives, modified our cars accordingly and practised every weekend.

“Our skill level quickly improved and we started doing exhibition drifting,” she said.

Noer said: “I’m extremely proud of her. Whatever she puts her mind to, she achieves.”