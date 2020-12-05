Lifeguards set to play pivotal role along Cape coast this festive season

Cape Town - Beaches and tidal pools are some of the most visited places during the festive season, but this year might be different due to the spike in Covid-19 cases. Cape Town Mayco member for community services and health, Zahid Badroodien, said the recreation and parks department will play a role in managing crowds on beaches by having a presence through facility staff, lifeguards and Beach Buddies, who will be interacting with the public and encouraging social distancing and other Covid-19 regulations. “Our efforts will form part of a broader coordinated effort by all relevant City departments including law enforcement and City health,” he said. Beaches were officially reopened under the national lockdown Level 2 regulations in August. Badroodien said the City managed about 260km of coastline from Silwerstroomstrand on the West Coast to Kogel Bay on the eastern side of False Bay. This includes a variety of beaches, tidal pools and resorts.

“The recreation and parks department recorded 16 fatal drownings in Cape Town during the last summer season from September 2019 to March 2020, 11 fatal drownings in 2018/2019 and 19 in 2017/2018 over the same summer season,” he said.

Badroodien added that the City planned lifeguard deployment for the coastline annually in line with the school holiday dates.

“Based on the drowning prevention plan, a total of 340 seasonal beach lifeguards and 300 seasonal pool lifeguards will be on duty this season. In addition, 12 permanent senior beach lifeguards oversee staff at beaches and tidal pools. Lifeguards will only be on duty at certain beaches and tidal pools around the city on a daily basis from 10am until 6pm, until April 12, 2021,” he said.

Executive director at ChildSafe, Yolande Baker, said drowning is a fast and silent killer.

“There can be little screaming, splashing and waving. Once under water, a child can lose consciousness after 90 to 120 seconds. Irreversible brain damage occurs after four to six minutes of submersion. Drowning is the second-leading cause of death in children in SA. Children under the age of 15 years old account for 30% of all fatal drownings, with the highest numbers of death in children under the age of 5 years old. It is further estimated that for every death by drowning, there is one survivor of near drowning which can be emotionally traumatic for the child,” she said.

General manager of Lifesaving South Africa, Helen Herbert, said lifeguards are on duty at the beaches seven days a week.

“Pay attention to their notices and warnings. Avoid swimming in the dusk and dawn before or after the lifeguards have left their posts. Swim only where and when lifeguards are present, stay within your depth, do not swim alone. Pay attention to the tides, avoid swimming during spring tides and following heavy rains. Listen to the lifeguards,” she said.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon urged the public to adopt a water-safety mindset around coastal and inland waters.

“Our number one rule, for a safe experience at the beach, is to choose a beach that has lifeguards on duty and to swim between their flags. If you do that, you don’t need to worry about rip currents, or suddenly getting out of your depth. Putting an arm in the air and waving for help will get a rapid response from the lifeguards on duty. Unfortunately, for various reasons, people regularly swim where there are no lifeguards on duty. This may be on a beach before or after the lifeguard’s duty for the day, or at a beach that does not have lifeguards. This is when things can go wrong,” he said.

For any emergencies, call 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a land-line.

Weekend Argus