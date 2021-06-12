Linathi, still missing after 18 months

Cape Town - It has been nearly 18 months since Linathi Titshala vanished in Delft and a missing persons organisation says her disappearance was sinister. Linathi, 9, was last seen on December 16, 2018 in Cork Street, Thubelitsha, Delft, and she had intended on walking to her grandmother’s home which was three doors away, but she never arrived.

This week, police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said detectives were still trying to establish what had happened to Linathi. “It is confirmed that Linathi Titshala went missing at Cork Street, Thubelitsha Delft, a missing persons inquiry was registered. Case under investigation by Delft family violence and sexual offences unit,” he said. “The detectives are following up on all leads, the matter is still under investigation and the search continues.”

Linathi Titshala. SUPPLIED Candice van der Rheede, of the Western Cape Missing Persons unit, said her team had searched day and night for Linathi and found it strange that no one had seen anything since it was a public holiday. She added that a neighbour who had changed his clothing on that day was also suspicious. “I find it very strange that no one saw anything at all and there was some kind of celebration taking place that day in the streets and everyone was outside and yet no one saw her.

“We searched the entire bush and used an x-ray device to see if she was not buried in the ground. “The search also included neighbourhood watch and sniffer dogs. “The grandmother was helping us to search for her.

“There was a neighbour who had worn a white top the morning of her disappearance and later that day, he changed what he was wearing.” Weekend Argus was unable to reach Linathi’s grandmother for additional comment. *Anyone with information can contact, Delft police on 021 954 9000.