Lines drawn in DJ Fresh, Euphonik rape case

Johannesburg - High-profile author, journalist and talk show host Redi Thlabi has voiced her support for a woman who has accused two radio DJs of rape on social media.

Radio 947’s Thato Sikwane, popularly known as DJ Fresh and host of the #FreshSundayz show on KFM, and Themba “Euphonik” Nkosi have been accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a party back in 2011.

On Saturday, the duo and the radio station said they had reached a mutal agreement and the two would come off air.

Gauteng police authorities on Friday confirmed a case against the two men had been opened on January 13 at Sunnyside police station. The allegations were posted on Twitter this week.

Thlabi responded to the case, voicing support for the woman. “I believe her. Even when the accused is a respected peer, I believe her. The allegations are too serious to ignore,” she wrote.