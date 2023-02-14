Listeners react to new Good Hope FM logo

Cape Town - Good Hope FM’s newly launched re-branded logo in celebration of World Radio Day drew in some good and not-so-good reviews from listeners on social media. The new logo was unveiled during an event at the Cape Town Marriott Hotel Crystal Towers in Century City. This included new colours and a new tagline for the station that has been on the airwaves since 1965.

However, some users took to social media to air their opinions. “I smell an early April fools prank,” wrote one user, Fierhana Samaai. Another one was of the opinion that it looks like a hospital sign.

“Is it a hospital logo? It makes no sense,” wrote Melanie Anne Richards. Rayn Carolisen wrote: “How did the people in charge think that this is a good idea, unless they were thinking of starting Good Hope FM insurance or medical scheme.” The station’s business manager, JD Mostert said comments from social media on their new look varied from “very interesting to outright hilarious comments”.

“This shows how creative, talented and original our listeners are and we love that about them. It also goes to show that people are watching and listening to Good Hope FM, that they’re not only following us across various social media platforms, but that they are actively engaging with us,” he said. He added as Cape Town’s “original station”, they wanted their look to reflect that. “The more we share the rich story behind the shift and the more we show people what the new Good Hope FM brand looks like in practice, the more they love it.”