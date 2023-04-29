Little champ’s big dreams

Cape Town – The 11-year-old aspiring athlete from Mitchells Plain says she's working hard now, in preparation of her dream of running in the Olympics and representing the country in the international competitions in future. Although Lamicah Adamson's entire family did well in the athletics, she only started focusing on it and training intensively during Covid-19 and when the competitions opened for the first time since the pandemic last year she put her stamina to a test and surprised herself with scoring fourth position.

Lamicah participated in the Athletics Primary School Champs took place in Potchefstroom, and she never looked back. She started training about four times a week with school club and her local coach, yet she is now an under 11 SA primary schools girls 80m and 100m sprints champion. "These have thus far made me proud of myself because it is what I have worked towards to, being a champion. My biggest dream is one day to run in the Olympics," she said. "I love running and training it makes me happy. My inspiration was my brother who achieved Western Province as well and growing up seeing all his medals and trophies, I told him I'm going to have more than him one day. And I have just started living to that, and besides, extramural have so many benefits. It keeps you away from the wrong things out there and it keeps you focused on achieving your goals."

However, Lamicah admits it takes a sacrifice to reach good results. She spends more hours at the field and only get home at 6pm in most days - to still focus on school work and getting enough rest to recharge for the next day. "It can sometimes be difficult but I have a good support system my parents. My mom helps me with my school work, and school definitely comes first," Lamicah said. She plans to further juggle her sporting talent with a teaching career once she's older.