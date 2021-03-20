Little Mia-Lee needs help in fighting cancer

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

THANDILE KONCO Cape Town - Mia-Lee Lamprecht, who will be two years old next month, is one of many children fighting childhood cancer. Mia-Lee has stage 4 Neuroblastoma and has been on cancer treatment for about 5 months. Her mother, Lezhanne Hartwell, explains that the cost of cancer treatment in South Africa is extremely costly and almost impossible for the average family to afford. Despite having medical aid, the family is still battling with the cost of medical bills.

“The downside of medical aid, is that it does not cover everything. It often only covers portions of the stay at a hospital. Anaesthetists and surgeons are not contracted to medical aid despite charging 300% of medical rates.”

Including the R400 000 annual oncology plan paid out by the medical aid, Hartwell estimates that the total cost of the cancer treatment and hospital bills amount to just over R1 million.

“I do not know how a family without medical aid would be able to pay for the costs of chemotherapy, blood transfusions, surgeries, scans and hospital stays. It's ridiculous.”

Since Mia-Lee’s diagnosis, the family has launched a profile page and business, solely dedicated to raising awareness on the disease and to raise funds to aid their medical expenses. The Mia-Lee A.K.A Warrior Princess Facebook page, and the “Faith.Hope. Love” takkies drive have been a great sense of relief to the family. All proceeds from the business go to Mia-Lee’s medical treatment and the Facebook page serves as a documentation of Mia-Lee’s inspirational story.

Interim National Team leader at the Childhood Cancer Foundation South Africa (Choc), Adri Luvick said there are between 800 and 1 000 children diagnosed with cancer annually.

Luvick explained that although government resources are limited, pediatric oncology in South Africa is well facilitated.

“Pediatric oncology in South Africa mostly looks like private hospitals as donors really invest into these spaces.”

Luvick said although the cost of cancer treatment is extremely high, there is help. Several organisations such as Choc, offer financial and emotional support to families.

“The pricing of treatment depends on the stage of cancer, when diagnosed. When diagnosed early, the shorter the period of treatment, but at a later stage the risks are higher and the treatment period is longer.”

Luvick said that there is help from public hospitals and organisations available for families who are struggling financially.

Weekend Argus