Little Miss Western Cape finds self-confidence in title

Cape Town - It was all glam, diamonds and precision when Chelsea Oosthuizen, 9, from Brackenfell was crowned Little Miss Western Cape 2023 in Monte Vista. The Grade 3 learner bagged a number of titles, walking away with the award for Best Interview, Best Interview Wear, Best Ramp, Best Evening Wear, Most Active on Social Media, Public Choice and Western Province Ambassador in her age category from 7-9 years old.

Chelsea started modelling at the age of 8 and proud mom Amanda Oosthuizen said they entered her into pageantry to build her self-esteem and self-confidence. "Chelsea is very quiet, she doesn't like socialising a lot unless she knows you and that's why we entered her into all these pageants to make friends and get herself out there. "She's very good in her academics and drawing.

"I'm very proud of her as she worked very hard for the title, doing a lot of charity work and helping others. She did Little Miss last year and was placed first princess so we decided to do it again this year and she won the title." Chelsea is a member of RVT Modelling Agency and as the title holder has the responsibility to carry on with her charity work. She said that she wants to be Miss South Africa and a pilot when she is older.