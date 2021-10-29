Lives made easier for pets through new initiative by SPCA

Cape Town - A local animal welfare organisation is trying to make the lives of pets easier through a new initiative. The Cape of Good Hope SPCA, in Plumstead, launched its in-store novel testing station, for pets to choose their preferred food brand, before purchasing food.

The vet shop, which opened on Thursday, has plenty of opening specials, free gifts, and discount vouchers. They will continue to provide familiar favourites, such as food, toys, and treats, and will offer a vintage thrift shop, vaccination clinic, a coffee shop, and dry grooming bar. All profits will be used for the SPCA’s services, in pursuance of their mission and the prevention of cruelty to animals.

Pet owner Shannon Cochius said: “The new pet shop is easily accessible. The staff members are friendly and I received great service when I was there. I would recommend that other pet owners visit the new store. “Bubbles (her dog) has food allergies and it's difficult to find her brand in other stores. When they received Bubbles’ brand in-store, they phone me to inform me – which shows they are committed to providing great customer service,” she said. Spokesperson for the SPCA Belinda Abraham said: “Dogs can sample products from four leading veterinary-approved brands. This ensures that our customers not only leave with a product that caters to the health and well-being of their pet, but caters to their pet’s palate too.

“When, if ever, have pets had a say in which of the many pet food products they prefer? We think it’s time they were given that choice,” she said. “The idea came about after we had feedback from clients, who have invested heavily in their pet’s health and then found that their pet did not want to eat the food they had chosen for them,” she added. Chief executive of the SPCA Moyo Ndukwana said: “The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has been around for 149 years. There is no end in sight in the fight against animal cruelty and, for that reason, we need to ensure that this SPCA can be around for as long as it takes to continue this fight.”