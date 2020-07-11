Local b-boy busts big moves for international title

CAPE TOWN - A Mitchells Plain b-boy’s moves have earned him the top spot of an international breakdancing competition held virtually with dancers from across the Indian Ocean. Toufeeq Baatjies represented South Africa and was crowned the winner of the Wake Up Session Indian Ocean Break Championship, bringing more recognition to the local breakdancing scene. Baatjies, 24, is the leader of Tough Nation Crew in Mitchells Plain and participated in the competition last weekend, moving with good flow to infectious melodies. “It means a lot from a person growing up in Mitchells Plain. I always try to do my best and push my limits,” said Baatjies. He said he received two invitations to compete next year and a few prizes.

Breakdancing from the age of 13 had been tough, he said.

“Everybody has this mindset of you need to get a normal nine to five, but for me it was different because I love doing what I do. I want to make my dreams a reality, so I try my best to make this thing called dance my nine to five,” he said.

Through his father Fakier Baatjies’ background in the b-boy scene, he was inspired to pursue the same dream.

“Dance is not as big here as it is overseas. So it’s quite hard to make it, but my motto keeps me going, which is ‘impossible is possible’,” he added.

“Dance in Cape Town is not big. We’re trying to make it grow so we can show our other youth that there’s a better way out, like dance and not gangsterism,” Baatjies said.

Growing up, he was mentored by his previous coach, Angelo van Wyk, who showed him the ropes.

“I introduced him to b-boying and coached him, this was a couple of years back - he started when he was in primary school,” said Van Wyk.

He said he taught Baatjies and his crew Tough Nation.

“I taught him in the Eastridge Community Centre. I’m proud of him and all the competitions he’s been winning.

“He has been teaching his students. I passed the skills and knowledge of b-boying to him. I am proud.

“He is one of the best breakdancers in Africa,” added Van Wyk.

