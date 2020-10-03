Local expats hope to swing US election

Cape Town: In what some America expats have deemed to be the “most consequential election”, the Democrats Abroad South Africa have urged US citizens living in SA to vote.

US citizens living in the country are urged to look up their state’s voting procedures and to follow instructions carefully. This will ensure their ballots are submitted on time and counted.

The US Embassy estimates that there may be up to 30 000 citizens living in South Africa.

Ryan Macauley, who has been living in Cape Town for almost a year, said: “This is perhaps the most consequential election of my generation and for the future of the US. This election is no longer just about the economy and our place in the world, it’s about what we as a nation value. I’m voting because so many died for me to have this fundamental right as a citizen.”

Kirsten Roesch, who has been living in South Africa for 11 years, said: “The decisions and rhetoric that have come out of the current administration have been harmful to Americans at home and abroad, as well as damaging important relationships with the rest of the world. I have voted. I voted to have a say in the next president of the US, as well as the senators, representatives and local leaders in my home state of Colorado.”